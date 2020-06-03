Wicklow Libraries open for “Click and Collect” service.

All of Wicklow County Council’s 13 libraries will reopen from Monday 8th June. But, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only for a “Click and Collect” service.

Director of Services, Michael Nicholson, explained: “In line with national government guidance, the library services will be reopening on a phased basis. In order to ensure the safety of all, it will not be possible for the public to enter the library buildings at this time. Instead, the public are welcome to phone or email their local library and request books or items.

“The staff will try to satisfy demand as best they can. It will be possible to request an item from any library in county Wicklow, but not from other counties, as the national request service has not yet been restored.

“I’m sure the public will understand that this restriction may mean they may not always be able to borrow a specific item straight away, but we will do our best to satisfy demand. Library staff will then contact the library member to arrange a time to come and collect their books or items. The public can be guaranteed that all stock will be safe, as all returned stock will be quarantined for 3+days, before being shelved, as advised by the HSA”.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Irene Winters, said: “The return of our library service will be welcomed by all. I know there are more than 30,000 people in County Wicklow who are members of their local library.

“Some counties are reopening just their larger libraries from June 8th, but Wicklow County Council always regards the libraries in the smaller towns as being just as important as the larger ones to the people they serve, so it’s great to see that all 13 will open together. I also understand that libraries will try to deliver books to people who are cocooning, or unable to get to the library. This will be greatly appreciated”.

Contact details for each of the 13 libraries are detailed below. Library staff are back working now, so get clicking straight away on your email or phone, so we can be ready to get that book, CD or DVD to you from June 8th onwards.

Arklow library

Phone: (0402) 39977

Email: arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie

Aughrim library

Phone: (0402) 36036

Email: cagnew@wicklowcoco.ie

Ballywaltrim library, Boghall Road, Bray

Phone: (01) 272 3205

Email: ballywaltrimlib@wicklowcoco.ie

Baltinglass library

Phone: (059) 648 2300

Email: baltinglasslib@wicklowcoco.ie

Blessington library

Phone: (045) 891 740

Email: blessingtonlib@wicklowcoco.ie

Bray library, Eglinton Road

Phone: (01) 286 2600

Email: braylib@wicklowcoco.ie

Carnew library

Phone: (053) 942 6088

Email: MHenness@wicklowcoco.ie

Dunlavin library

Phone: (045) 401 100

Email: MGreene@wicklowcoco.ie

Enniskerry library

Phone: (01) 286 4339

Email: SMMulligan@wicklowcoco.ie

Greystones library

Phone: (01) 287 3548

Email: greylib@wicklowcoco.ie

Rathdrum library

Phone: (0404) 43232

Email: MgtByrne@wicklowcoco.ie

Tinahely library

Phone: (0404) 38080

Email: MCarty@wicklowcoco.ie

Wicklow library

Email: wicklib@wicklowcoco.ie

Phone: (0404) 67025