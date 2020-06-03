Wicklow Libraries open for “Click and Collect” service.

All of Wicklow County Council’s 13 libraries will reopen from Monday 8th June. But, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only for a “Click and Collect” service.
Director of Services, Michael Nicholson, explained: “In line with national government guidance, the library services will be reopening on a phased basis. In order to ensure the safety of all, it will not be possible for the public to enter the library buildings at this time. Instead, the public are welcome to phone or email their local library and request books or items.
“The staff will try to satisfy demand as best they can. It will be possible to request an item from any library in county Wicklow, but not from other counties, as the national request service has not yet been restored.
“I’m sure the public will understand that this restriction may mean they may not always be able to borrow a specific item straight away, but we will do our best to satisfy demand. Library staff will then contact the library member to arrange a time to come and collect their books or items. The public can be guaranteed that all stock will be safe, as all returned stock will be quarantined for 3+days, before being shelved, as advised by the HSA”.
Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Irene Winters, said: “The return of our library service will be welcomed by all. I know there are more than 30,000 people in County Wicklow who are members of their local library.
“Some counties are reopening just their larger libraries from June 8th, but Wicklow County Council always regards the libraries in the smaller towns as being just as important as the larger ones to the people they serve, so it’s great to see that all 13 will open together. I also understand that libraries will try to deliver books to people who are cocooning, or unable to get to the library. This will be greatly appreciated”.
Contact details for each of the 13 libraries are detailed below. Library staff are back working now, so get clicking straight away on your email or phone, so we can be ready to get that book, CD or DVD to you from June 8th onwards.
Arklow library
Phone: (0402) 39977
Email: arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie
Aughrim library
Phone: (0402) 36036
Email: cagnew@wicklowcoco.ie
Ballywaltrim library, Boghall Road, Bray
Phone: (01) 272 3205
Email: ballywaltrimlib@wicklowcoco.ie
Baltinglass library
Phone: (059) 648 2300
Email: baltinglasslib@wicklowcoco.ie
Blessington library
Phone: (045) 891 740
Email: blessingtonlib@wicklowcoco.ie
Bray library, Eglinton Road
Phone: (01) 286 2600
Email: braylib@wicklowcoco.ie
Carnew library
Phone: (053) 942 6088
Email: MHenness@wicklowcoco.ie
Dunlavin library
Phone: (045) 401 100
Email: MGreene@wicklowcoco.ie
Enniskerry library
Phone: (01) 286 4339
Email: SMMulligan@wicklowcoco.ie
Greystones library
Phone: (01) 287 3548
Email: greylib@wicklowcoco.ie
Rathdrum library
Phone: (0404) 43232
Email: MgtByrne@wicklowcoco.ie
Tinahely library
Phone: (0404) 38080
Email: MCarty@wicklowcoco.ie
Wicklow library
Email: wicklib@wicklowcoco.ie
Phone: (0404) 67025