Wicklow RNLI launch to assist fishermen

Wicklow RNLI brought three fishermen to safety at lunchtime today (Wednesday 10 June), after their 12-metre vessel got into difficulties off the Wicklow coast.

The all-weather lifeboat Jock & Annie Slater put to sea shortly before 8:30am under the command of Second Coxswain Ciaran Doyle and a volunteer crew, following a launch request from the Coast Guard.



The alarm was raised after the fishing vessel’s propeller got fouled in ropes near the Codling Buoy and lost all propulsion,

The lifeboat crew located the drifting fishing vessel forty minutes later, fourteen miles east of Wicklow harbour. Conditions on scene were moderate sea with rain.

A towline was quickly established and the fishing vessel with three crew was brought safely alongside the South Quay at 12:30pm.



The crew on the callout were: Coxswain Ciaran Doyle, Mechanic Brendan Copeland, Carol Flahive, Ian Thompson, Paul Sillery and Matt Doyle.