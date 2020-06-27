Wicklow RNLI respond to reports of swimmer in difficulty

Wicklow RNLI launched at 5:24pm on Friday evening (26 June), following a Coast Guard Launch request.



The all-weather and Inshore lifeboats were tasked to investigate reports of a person in difficulty in the water off Potter’s Point, near Brittas Bay Beach.

Conditions during the launch were wind westerly force four with moderate sea and fair visibility.



Six minutes after launching the lifeboats were stood down by the Coast Guard and returned to station, after it was confirmed the person managed to get ashore safely.



Earlier on Fiday the all-weather lifeboat Jock & Annie Slater were put to sea shortly before 12:30pm under the command of Second Coxswain Ciaran Doyle and a volunteer crew, following a launch request from the Coast Guard.

The alarm was raised after the vessel which was fishing for whelk broke down and lost all propulsion. The lifeboat crew located stricken vessel about nine miles north of Wicklow harbour, conditions on scene were calm sea with good visibility.

A towline was quickly established, and the fishing vessel with three crew was brought safely alongside the South Quay at 2:20pm.