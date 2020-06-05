Working Together to re-open Bray

A special committee has been established by Wicklow County Council to co-ordinate the re-opening of Bray for business and trade.

The Re-opening Committee will work in partnership with local stakeholders, including members of Bray Chamber of Commerce, the Health Service Executive and An Garda Síochána to plan for a considered, responsible return to civic life which is vital to help to restart the local economy in the town.

This is in line with the Government’s phased roadmap for re-opening the country socially and economically.

Topics the Re-opening Committee will consider include, but are not limited to:

Looking at workable solutions so that businesses can re-open safely from queuing in public spaces, delivery times to waste collection times

Temporary changes in the town centre to make it safer and more spacious for pedestrians to encourage social distancing including looking at the feasibility of widening pavements, pedestrianised zones, putting up new signage, setting down two-metre marker dots to provide a ‘visual guide’, removal of some on-street parking, the introduction of a one-way systems, relocating bus stops and the removal of street furniture

Business and public consultation

Initial measures will be kept under review and enable wider recovery using advice provided by the Government.

The Committee is keen to work closely with businesses and the local community, to find new and innovative ways to keep everyone safe in this “new normal”.

Cllr Anne Ferris, Cathaoirleach, Bray Municipal District, said: “The Committee will be focusing on understanding best practices, planning for protections and protocols that businesses and residents will need in place in order to feel confident about resuming activities, once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted but as a society, we all have a collective responsibility to ensure that reopening proceeds smoothly and safely.”

Bray.ie and braychamber.ie will continue to promote local businesses who are currently trading or planning on re-opening safely under the Shop Local First initiative which was launched back in March. Local businesses can submit their reopening information using the form via the following link https://www.bray.ie/helping-bray-businesses-bounce-back/.

“It is now clear we are on a slow and careful journey of recovery, but we’re determined to get the balance right so that interconnected pillars, namely the economic, social, environmental and cultural dimensions of the town can once again prosper. Our message is simple please invest in our town, shop local first and let’s have unity in our community,’ concluded Cllr Ferris.