World’s first BBQ drone delivery lands in Arklow

The world’s first BBQ drone delivery took place yesterday (Friday 12th June) here in County Wicklow, following a nationwide competition by Bull’s-Eye BBQ Sauces for one lucky BBQ fan to win the chance to have their BBQ essentials delivered to them to their doorstep by drone.

Lucky winner John Ridley from Arklow was on hand to see his bottle of Bull’s-Eye BBQ Sauce sailing through the skies to him. This special delivery was just in time for Phase 2 of ‘Roadmap for Reopening’, which means that several local people can come together this weekend for social distanced gatherings for the first time in many months.

“I couldn’t believe it when I learned that I’d won, and seeing my BBQ treat arriving by drone was pretty amazing!” said John. “Now I have everything I need, I can’t wait to fire up the BBQ and invite my friends around for the first time in ages for a delicious BBQ with all the trimmings. I think they’ll be really impressed when they find out how it was all delivered to me!”

Nine more people who entered the competition won boxes of BBQ essentials, including a selection of delicious Irish beef from James Whelan Butchers, charcoal, BBQ tools and of course Bull’s-Eye BBQ Sauce.

Emily O’Kane, Marketing Manager at Bull’s-Eye Ireland, says: “Congratulations to John! Like many of us he’ll be enjoying meeting with wider family and friends this weekend, and I hope this makes it all even more special. Our Bull’s-Eye BBQ Sauces have been taking BBQ’ing to the next level since 1985, and that’s exactly what we achieved with our one-of-a-kind competition. Watch this space for exciting happenings with Bull’s-Eye this summer…”

(Pictures Dermot Byrne)