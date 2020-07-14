0 deaths and 32 new cases of Coronavirus reported

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There has been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 13 July, the HPSC has been notified of 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 13 July, 523,277 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 49,264 tests were carried out. 157 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.3%.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing this disease.

“Symptoms associated with COVID-19 can be similar to other common ailments. I would urge anyone experiencing symptoms to assume it is COVID-19, in the first instance, until a GP or test tells you otherwise.