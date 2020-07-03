3 deaths and 6 cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,738* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 30th June, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,477** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,738 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,477 confirmed cases reflects this.