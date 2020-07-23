Arklow back in business – Public Survey

Residents of Arklow are being asked to suggest improvements for the town’s shopping and business areas.

The survey is the result of ongoing efforts by Wicklow County Council, Arklow Town Team and Arklow Chamber of Commerce who continue to meet during the current COVID-19 crisis and are fully committed to supporting the local business community.

They are now looking for the public’s input and are inviting the citizens of Arklow to participate in a short survey of nine questions on the town.

These include questions about traffic, parking, onstreet trading/dining, priorities when people go out in Arklow, suggested improvements etc.

The survey can be completed on-line and should take no more than five minutes to complete. All respondents will remain anonymous and the information provided will not be used for any other purpose.

This survey will remain open until the 5th August 2020 and can be found at:

Arklow re-opening public survey

A paper copy of the survey can be obtained from the Arklow Municipal District Offices, Castle Park, Arklow.

We would like to thank the public in advance for their and input and helping to make an important contribution to the town.

People completing the survey will be entered into a draw for one-month free parking in the public car parks in Arklow town.

Remember: Consider local businesses first. A shop local campaign will be launched soon #LoveArklow #ShopLocal #VisitArklow