Ashford Studios are looking for Extras for the new ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ TV Series

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ TV Series will be up and running again very soon. They are now casting for Extras.

Due to the current climate, they will not be running anymore Extras Open Casting days so, for further information and application forms, please email ‘extras@vhproductions.ie‘.

The production will be based in Ireland.

They are inclusive of people from all backgrounds.

If you went to an open casting back in March 2020 in Ashford studios or if you have already sent in your details, there is no need to do so again.