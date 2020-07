A body has been found during the search for missing Gorey woman Deirdre Redmond who had been missing since last Saturday.

The Gardai issued a statement this evening which read as follows

“Following the discovery of a body of a woman by the Coast Guard near Courtown, Co Wexford on 17/7/2020, the missing person appeal for Deirdre Redmond has now been stood down. No further action is required.”