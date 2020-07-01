Brady welcomes confirmation from the HSE that Wicklow District Hospital will not close again after the Covid19 pandemic

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has welcomed confirmation from the HSE that the 20 beds due to reopen in Wicklow District Hospital will remain open into the future and not close in a post Covid situation.

Speaking after receiving confirmation from the HSE Deputy Brady said “I’m delighted that there is now a commitment that the 20 recently refurbished beds in the closed Wicklow District Hospital will remain open into the future. The HSE have confirmed that the now closed Hospital will be used for Frail Older People from mid and South Wicklow leaving Acute Care settings.”

“I had been informed initially by the HSE that the reopening of the 20 beds was for Covid related activity and there were concerns that the beds would close again in a post Covid situation.”

“This confirmation about the long-term use of the hospital shows that the political decision to close Wicklow District Hospital 10 years ago was wrong and short-sighted.”

“It’s good that the HSE are also looking at using the hospital for respite and long-term care support in the form of a day care centre for the elderly of Wicklow. This is a support that was previously on site but had also closed.”

“The confirmation that the reopening of Wicklow District Hospital is not a short-term initiative is really important for the people of Wicklow. It will also play a critical role in freeing up acute care beds in other Hospitals.”

“I will continue to work with the HSE on the reopening of the 20 beds in Wicklow District Hospital also the day care services. It’s important that adequate funding is in place to ensure the day care service can resume as quickly as possible and I call on the Minister for Health to make sure the necessary funds are in place.”