Bray Councillor voices concerns over Oldcourt Castle

Bray Councillor Joe Behan has voiced his concerns over Oldcourt Castle in Bray.

I have been notified that many young people have been putting themselves in great danger by entering the grounds of Oldcourt Castle and climbing to the top of the castle. This is highly dangerous and many parents may not realise that their sons/ daughters are involved.

I have asked the Bray Municipal District Council to issue a warning to the landowners about the situation but it is vital that a message goes out to all young people to stay away from this building for the sake of their own safety.

I am also concerned about the potential damage to this protected structure which is part of the history of the area and I will be asking Wicklow County Council  to ensure the structure is protected from any further damage in the future.

