Camogie Championship is under way

After a long spell away the County Camogie Championship got underway on Tuesday evening.

In the Senior Championship County Champions Donard/Glen had a convincing over Bray winning by 4-6 to 0-5, while Knockananna started off with a win over Glenealy scoring 1-15 to Glenealy’s 7 points.

In the Intermediate Championship Kilcoole went to Avondale and went home with a four point win, final score Kilcoole 2-8 Avondale 2-3.

Kiltegan had six points to spare beating Annacurragh 2-12 to 1-9.

In the Junior Championship two very young teams turned out in Aughrim where the hosts took on Carnew, the first half was keenly contested but a brilliant second half seen Aughrim run out 4-9 to 1-5, full forward Aoife Connolly chalked up the four Aughrim goals.

Kilcoole and Avondale keep the Social Distance before their game in Avondale (Pics.Sandra O’Shaughnessy)