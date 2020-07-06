Carnew notes week July 6th

SYMPATHY

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of Tina Roche, Bunclody (Nee Kinsella, Town view, Carnew), who died during the week.

RETIREMENT

We wish the very best of luck to Caroline Young on her retirement from Scoil Aodan Naofa Carnew.

PATRON

The annual patron in Carnew cemetery will take place on Sunday 19th July at 1.30pm.

There will be no patron mass in Tomacork cemetery but mass will be streamed lined on the Carnew Tomacork parish Facebook page at 3pm.

People are asked to do the annual cleaning of graves and to please bring home your rubbish with you and not in the graveyard.

MASSES

Masses have resumed in all parishes, Carnew and Tomacork as normal for the moment , Kilrush as usual, Askamore Tuesday morning at 9.30am and Sunday morning at 11am, please adhere to social distances and hand sanitizers.

COURSES

Carnew Training and Development Centre has re-opened with numerous courses taking place, Online Training, Covid 19 Compliance Officer Training, Compliance Officer Training, Manual Handling, HACCP, Allergens, Customer Care, GDPR, Health and Safety Induction, General Safety Courses, Alcohol Awareness.

Online Courses – you can now learn at a time and pace that suits you, you have access to our courses 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and can complete a course at once or in bite sized chunks, all courses are compliant and fully certified.

Basic chain saw course for 5 days starting Monday 10th August 9.30am- 5pm cost €800.

Manual Handling on Wednesday 15th July 6pm-8.30pm cost €60.



To enquire about any of the courses you can phone them on 0539426555, 0876417172 or e-mail dermot.kenny@carnewtdc.ie or web www.carnewtdc.ie

KNITTING AND CROCHET

Items are still being collected for premature babies for Crumlin and The Coombe Hospitals and I’m sure when this pandemic is over they will be in very low supply, so if you would like to knit or crochet baby cardigans, hats, mits, blankets 12”x18” to wrap babies in, 20”x24” for cots, 24”x34”, large squares for the missionary priests ( they don’t have to be sewn up).

They can be dropped to the Community Care , all items would be greatly appreciated.