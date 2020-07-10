Caution advised as deaths and new cases of Covid-19 rise

There is new concern following the sharp rise in deaths and new cases of Covid-19 which were announced yesterday.

Thursday the Health Protection Surveillance Centre announced 6 deaths and 23 new cases of the virus.

The previous 6 days had seen only 4 deaths reported but a rise in the new cases of the virus.

77% of the cases reported were under the age of 25.

Parts of Australia, Spain and the UK have began a second phase of lock-downs in an effort to control the virus.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last 2 weeks and the R-number is now at or above 1. There is an immediate need for all of us to take care and caution in our decisions and actions.”

Speaking on RTE’s Mornring Ireland today he said he is not trying to scare people about the threats of the coronavirus, but they should heed the advice.

“I don’t think this is scaremongering at all. Every new case represents a risk to the individual and the people around them. The numbers are the numbers. These are confirmed cases with a clear pattern. This is simply a case of informing the public that they need to be careful.”