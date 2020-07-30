Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has expressed deep concern at news that the new Community National School building in Charlesland will not be able to open at the beginning of the new school year as planned. The new school building was to provide permanent accommodation for Greystones Community National School and interim accommodation for Greystones Community College. Parents of children due to start school in the new Greystones Community College were informed on Wednesday that the building is not yet fit for handover and contingency arrangements are to be put in place.

Deputy Brady said “The news that the new school building will not be ready for the start of the school year was given to parents of children due to start school in Greystones Community College on Wednesday. It is a cause of deep concern as they don’t know if, when or where their children will attend school at the start of the new term.”

“The new school building is due to provide permanent accommodation for Greystones Community National School which is currently located in prefabs in Greystones Rugby Club and interim accommodation for the newly established Greystones Community National School.”

“The school was due for completion in time for the start of the new year, however the Department have informed the KWETB that they need to ensure that they are completely satisfied that the building is fit for handover prior to accepting it. The Department is currently engaging the contractor and there is no clarity as to how long the delay will be. The news that the new school will not be ready will come as a big blow for the children, teachers and everyone connected to both schools.”

“Reopening all schools was going to be difficult due to Covid-19, the Roadmap was only issued this week. The difficulty now is that contingency arrangements will need to be put in place for both schools for the start of the new school year which is only a few short weeks away.”

“The Department needs to work with both schools and the KWETB to ensure that contingency arrangements are in place as quickly as possible and that teachers, students and parents and keep fully informed on the plans.”