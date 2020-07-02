Deputy Whitmore and Cllr Neary says potential new media campus in Greystones “hugely encouraging”

Social Democrats Deputy Whitmore and Cllr Jodie Neary have welcomed the fact that planning permission is being sought for a ‘media campus’ within the IDA Business and Technology Park, Killincarrig near Shoreline. Planning permission is for a construction of a film studio media campus to encompass 15 buildings of varying heights including sound stages, workshops, and ancillary accommodation with additional parking spaces.

Speaking on the development Deputy Whitmore says…

“I have raised the potential of this site with the Council and various high-tech stakeholders since I became involved in politics, and it’s great to see that there may be some progress in that regard. While the finer details of the planning permission still need to be teased out, I’m glad that after all this time there seems to be some interest in developing the IDA site. We are so lucky to have a vital piece of IDA infrastructure but sadly it has been left underdeveloped for too long.

“This large tract of land has the potential to develop local jobs and industries, stimulating the local economies of not just Greystones but Kilcoole and Newcastle as well. Now with a potential new media campus, we could see more jobs in industries which are currently underdeveloped in Wicklow including in technology and the creative sector. I know the Council have worked very hard over the last number of years to attract this type of industry into the county.

"Observing the size of this project, it's easy to see the potential impact it will have on local job creation and it's something currently lacking across Wicklow. Very few IDA trips have been taken here in comparison to other counties, instead we are dealing with a growing commuter population working and spending their money outside of Wicklow.

Also speaking on the news, Cllr Jodie Neary says “creating more local jobs is essential not only as a way to develop local economies but also to reduce road congestion and bring about greater work life balance for people in the area. I myself am aware of the long commuting times and how that can affect family life as well as social cohesion as we spend more time commuting and less time enjoying the local area.

“While we need to look at the document in finer detail, I will ensure that any concerns or issues constituents have are represented throughout the planning permission process and that communication with the local community is provided at all times. We need to ensure that this project can benefit the community to its fullest potential and that we do not miss out on any opportunities for people in the area” says Cllr Neary.

To conclude Deputy Whitmore says “on a number of occasions I raised the prospect of putting in place co-working hubs on site of the IDA Business and Technology park and I am hopefully that there still may be an opportunity if planning permission progresses. As Cllr Neary says, we will look at all opportunities that may be beneficial to local communities and ensure we don’t miss out on the potential of this once in a decade opportunity”.