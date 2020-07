The revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships will be streamed live on the Camogie Association Facebook page this Thursday July 16th from 5.30pm.

The draws will take place live from Croke Park where the groups will be finalised for the Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championships ahead of the resumption of the intercounty season from October 17th.

The draw will be available to view @ https://www.facebook.com/217157391491/posts/10157646710441492/?d=n