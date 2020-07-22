Drugs seized from house in Dunlavin area

On Tuesday as part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Wicklow area, a Joint Intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit, the Baltinglass Detective Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

The operation, under Operation Tara, resulted in the search of a house in the Dunlavin area. During the course of the search herbal cannabis, cocaine and valium (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €20,000 was seized by Customs Officers.

Gardaí arrested a 29 year old man at the scene and he is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Baltinglass Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.

(Pic.An Garda Síochána)