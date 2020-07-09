€20,000 of Cannabis discovered in attic of house in Bray

Gardaí in Bray have seized €20,000 worth of cannabis plants and arrested a female in relation to a surveillance operation carried out at a house in the town on Wednesday afternoon..

Gardaí attached to the Bray District Drug unit and assisted by the District Detective unit. A search of a house was carried out and a grow house was located in the attic.

A number of cannabis plants were seized, at various stages of maturity. The seizure has an estimated street value of €20,000.

One female, (38 years) was arrested at the house and has since been released from custody without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations ongoing.