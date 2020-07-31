Fáilte Ireland release Bank Holiday Irish Spotify playlist

Fáilte Ireland have released the ultimate road trip playlist on Spotify for the public to enjoy this summer when they hit the road and Make A Break For It, ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend.The playlist features an all Irish line up of artists, both well-known and new. The playlist has been co-created by music authority, DJ Jenny Greene and with some well-known Make a Break for it celebritycampaign ambassadors including Greg O’Shea, Roz Purcell, Anna Geary and Aoibhín Garrihy.

The playlist will be available to download across Applegreen service stations nationwide. Look out for the QR code in stores and forecourts and scan to access the specially curated playlist is also available to download on Spotify so people can listen to their favourite Irish tracks this summer, whilst getting ready to hit the road!

Alison Levins, Head of Marketing at Fáilte Ireland said; “We have curated an amazing playlist on Spotify with music authority, Jenny Greene and the help of our fantastic Make a Break For It ambassadors to put a soundtrack to your staycation, and Applegreen will ensure the music reaches people far and wide as they set off on their long anticipated domestic holidays this summer.”

Fiona Matthews, Commercial Director at Applegreen said;“We are delighted to partner with Fáilte Ireland on their exciting Make A Break For It campaign to encourage staycations. As more people will be venturing throughout Ireland on their holidays this summer, many will find their way into an Applegreen and we are delighted to have a direct link in-store to this amazing playlist on Spotify.”

There’s no better way to kick start your break this year than with the ultimate Make A Break for It playlist. So, why not pack your bags and hit the road this summer while listening to some of the best of Irish music.

Fáilte Ireland’s Make A Break For Itis a brand new campaign to encourage people to take domestic breaks in Ireland this summer now that Ireland is open and safe to travel again.

To find ideas to help you decide where you’re going to Make a Break for It, go to www.discoverireland.ie #MakeABreakForIt.