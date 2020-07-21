Family appeal for public help to find missing Paul

The family of a man who was last seen in Rathnew at 10.30pm on Monday night are appealing to the public for information of his whereabouts.

Paul Stuart left Rathnew driving a distinctive Black Beetle Volkswagen with the registration number 08 D 29791.

He is described as; 6’3” in height, approximately 13 stone in weight, with red hair and blue eyes. Paul was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark short sleeved shirt and plain green combat trousers.

It is understood he may have had an appointment for a meeting in Drumcondra, Co.Dublin on Tuesday morning for 7.40am.

If you can seen Paul or might know of his whereabouts call the Gardai in Wicklow at 040460140 or any Garda Station.