Free parking for visitors to Laragh/Glendalough

If you are visiting Glendalough, Laragh or the trails that pass close by, please consider using the new car park facility located in Laragh village. It’s position is designed to avoid traffic jams and delays for a more enjoyable and safe experience.

It’s free, secure with staff on duty and open daily between 8am and 8pm. Visitors will easily find it beside the Woollen Mills and GAA grounds in Laragh village – lots of signage has also been installed.

The car park is perfect for hill walkers with access along the beautiful Green Road to Glendalough and all its walking trails.

You can even avoid the valley floor if you wish by following the orange trail up towards Derrybawn, the Spinc and Mullacor.

Three long distance trails also pass nearby – the Wicklow Way, St. Kevin’s Way and the Avonmore Way.

