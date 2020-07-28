Frontline workers honoured with Bray flypast

A flypast by a Rescue helicopter of Bray seafront was held on Saturday in a tribute by the Irish Coast Guard and Bray Air Display to recognise the dedication of frontline workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The event was attended by Mr Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, and colleagues along with representatives of the Irish Coast Guard and Wicklow County Council.

Welcoming everyone, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, told the frontline workers: “You have all done, and continue to do, tremendous work during this Pandemic and for that we are extremely grateful. It really is an honour to have you here with us in Bray today.”

He added: “Today is about acknowledging, and honouring your sacrifice, dedication and contribution to keeping our families and communities safe. Bray has a very strong aviation link and in normal times, the seafront would be thronged this weekend with families enjoying the annual Bray Air Display. But of course, in the midst of this Pandemic, that is not possible this year.”

Instead, Cllr Kennedy, it was considered fitting to host a ‘fly past’ in honour of the frontline workers

to pay tribute and acknowledge all the wonderful work that you do, to protect us.

“We truly are indebted to you for your commitment and dedication, and to the sacrifices you have made, and no doubt will continue to make over the coming period. Thank you so much,” he said.

A presentation was made to Paul Reid and HSE representatives on behalf of Bray Air Display and Wicklow County Council at the event.