Garda notice to Wicklow Glenealy and Rathdurm areas

Gardai in Wicklow are warning members of the public to beware of anyone calling to their homes or businesses, selling or offering to buy items.

A couple handing out leaflets as shown in photos below are calling to homes in the Wicklow/Glenealy/Rathdrum areas looking to buy cars or other vehicles.

Enquiries with the company whose name is being used (a bona fide company) revealed that these people do not represent the company concerned.

Do not deal with these individuals and contact Gardai if they call to you.