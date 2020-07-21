fbpx

Garda notice to Wicklow Glenealy and Rathdurm areas

Gardai in Wicklow are warning members of the public to beware of anyone calling to their homes or businesses, selling or offering to buy items.

A couple handing out leaflets as shown in photos below are calling to homes in the Wicklow/Glenealy/Rathdrum areas looking to buy cars or other vehicles.

Enquiries with the company whose name is being used (a bona fide company) revealed that these people do not represent the company concerned.

Do not deal with these individuals and contact Gardai if they call to you.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Bank of Ireland invites Wicklow towns to enter this year’s Begin Together Awards

Gardai investigate burglary in Rathdrum

Wicklow RNLI respond to reports of swimmer in difficulty

Dermot BYRNE Oldtown, Celbridge, Kildare / Rathdrum

All of your Covid-19 concerns addressed by Bray Citizen’s Information Centre

Irish Water warn recent rainfall not sufficient as more schemes develop drought conditions

Please contact us for use of this image