Gardai called to break up house party in Arklow

Arklow Councillor Pat Fitzgerald is calling for people to use common sense when it comes to holding house parties during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The calls come after Gardai were called to break up a house party at the Maples estate on the south side of the town on Friday night.

It is understood well over fifty people were on the premises when Gardai arrived at the house in the estate and official guidelines were not being enforced. They received a hostile welcome and volleys of abuse were hurled at them on arrival.

Counciller Fitzgerald said ” I started to receive calls from concerned members of the public in the Maples just before midnight on Friday asking why was this happening when not only the country but the whole world is in crises.

I understand people will want to have parties, but there are regulations that must be adhered to and this household has shown total disregard to their neighbors and indeed the people of Arklow, Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in County Wicklow,

The people at this party will go home to their parents and grandparents without a thought in the world for their safety, no social distancing is being observed at these type of parties.

In the last number of days Covid-19 figures have started to slowly climb back up in Ireland, in Barcelona residents have been asked to stay at home for 15 days, this is very serious and we want to make sure we don’t go backwards and have to start the phases all over again.

I am pleading not only to the people of Arklow but to the whole country to abide by the rules, keep a social distance, wear a mask when required, we are all in this together and we need to take a sensible approach.”