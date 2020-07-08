Gardai investigate burglary in Rathdrum

Gardai in Rathdrum are investigating a burglary at a house in the town on Tuesday evening.

The occupant of the house arrived home at around 6.30pm, to find four men all wearing balaclavas in the house.

The men ran from the premises and made there escape in a car possibly silver in colour, down through the Woods estate towards the Laragh/Rathdrum road.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the Community College and may have information to contact the Gardai in Rathdrum on (0404) 46206