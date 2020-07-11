Gardai issue warning over illegally park cars at tourist spots

Gardai in Wicklow are reminding motorists to beauty spots in the county to be mindful when parking and not block any roads.

Today Gardai had to restrict access into Glendalough for over two hours such was the volume of visitors, traffic was diverted from the Wicklow Gap and Laragh.

As a result the Sally Gap and Luggala areas became overwhelmed with traffic.

Tomorrow (Sunday) Gardai will have a tow truck on standby for all illegally packed cars, and will issue on the spot fines.

Visitors are also reminded that a new pay parking system is in force at the Glenmalure Lodge (spend €10 or more in the Lodge restaurant or coffee box you can redeem your car park ticket and receive €5 off your total bill)

(Pics Wicklow Gardai)