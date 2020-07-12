Gardai make missing person appeal for Gorey woman

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 50-year-old Deirdre Redmond who is missing in the Gorey area of Co Wexford.

Deirdre has short red/dark hair, is approximately 5ft 6” in height and of slim build. When last seen she was wearing a purple top and dark jeans. She was last seen leaving her house in Gorey at approximately 2pm on Saturday, 11th July 2020.

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought Garda assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053–9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.