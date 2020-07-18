Greystones Brown Booby passes away

The Brown Booby that made a rare visit to the shores of County Wicklow earlier this week has died.

The Kildare Animal Foundation Wildlife Unit where the bird was taken to last Tuesday last, posted this evening.

Firstly, we would like to thank everyone for their lovely messages and calls of support since admitting the Brown Booby into our care late on Tuesday night.

It’s with deep regret however, that we need to inform you that despite everyone’s best efforts the condition of the bird deteriorated late on Thursday evening, just like it had on the beach on Tuesday afternoon, and it passed away peacefully.

The bird had travelled a huge distance and lost a third of its body weight on its journey, and then during its time here, it had to deal with a much colder climate than it was used to. It’s also probable that there had been an underlying condition that caused it to become ill in the first place.

We were very realistic from the outset but, as with all our cases, we look at them with optimism and positivity, with the animal’s welfare always being our upmost priority. All life is of equal value. Be it a feral pigeon or a rarer species they all receive the best veterinary, nursing and rehabilitation care that can be provided.

We are saddened by the loss of this bird but grateful and overwhelmed by how people came together to help this rare visitor to our shores. Despite the outcome it gave everyone some well needed distraction and focus during these challenging days.

A special thanks to NPWS ranger Jason Monaghan for taking the correct decision to remove the bird from the beach when it became obvious that it was the only realistic option, and his follow up and support since.

Thanks to Kilcoole Vets, Mi Night Vet, Greyabbey Vets & Bairbre O’Malley, for their advice and veterinary care, the RSPCA for sharing their advice, and last but not least the wonderful volunteers of Kildare Animal Foundation who help to make a difference to so many animals lives each and every day.

The bird remains will be given back to National Parks & Wildlife Service for consideration for further scientific use.

(Picture Mary Doherty)