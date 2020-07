The Department of Health and the HSE has launched a Covid-19 tracker app, which will help identify close contacts of people who test positive for the disease.

The app is expected to facilitate contact tracing, symptom tracking and contain other information about the virus and will be officially launched by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly at 11am today.

The App works on the iPhone6, Android 7 and upwards models.

To download the App visit the Department of Health