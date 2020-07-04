IWDG ask public to keep distance from whale in Wicklow Harbour

The Irish Whale & Dolphin Group (IWDG) are aware of the beaked whale in Wicklow harbor and have volunteers on scene to monitor the animal.

They would ask people people to keep their distance to avoid causing any more stress to the animal, and to remember governmental social distance guidelines.

Update from the IWDG the Wicklow Whale seems to be stranding near sailing club. Euthanasia might be an option if we can find a vet prepared to attempt. NPWS will support recovery for PM. Thanks to Coastguard for their help.

The Sowerby’s beaked whale nearly dead now.

Alphamarine in Wicklow town offered to help recover onto their 4-wheel trailer.

Hoping to access Regional Vet Labs for PM, requested by the NPWS. Might need help to lift onto trailer this evening. Thank you to everybody involved.

(Picture John Maher)