John West boost Blessington Ladies GAA funds despite Féile cancellation

Sharing Féile memories has meant a boost for a Wicklow GAA club, despite the John West Féile na nÓg and Féile na nGael competitions not taking place this year due to Covid19 restrictions.

Blessington girls were among the winners in a My Féile Memories video competition to win €1,000 for their club, courtesy of John West.

Boys and girls under-14 teams from all over Ireland who were gearing up for this year’s John West Féile competitions were asked to create a My Féile Memories video to win €1,000 for their club.

Although the competitions cannot take place in 2020, sponsors John West are committed to honouring their commitment to the competition to enable teams to prepare for the 2021 events.

The club won the Division Six title in 2019.

There were four prizes of €1,000 on offer, one each for a boys’ gaelic football team, girls’ gaelic football team, hurling team and camogie team. Blessington won the girls’ gaelic football category.

The 2020 John West Féile na nGael hurling and camogie finals were due to take place across Dublin, Kildare and Meath in June, with the John West Féile na nÓg football finals scheduled for Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

“The cancellation of the 2020 John West Féile came as big disappointment to hundreds of young footballers, hurlers and camogie players all over Ireland, but safety must always come first,” said Lucy Gratton of natural protein experts John West.

“The John West Féile will be back stronger than ever next year, promoting the philosophy that every player should participate at a level fitting with their age, skills and strengths as well as allowing clubs play against and foster links with teams in other counties and provinces.

“Creating and sharing special memories is a very important part of the John West Féile experience and we are grateful to all the clubs which used the Teamer app to share videos which highlighted this.”

Throughout its sponsorship of the John West Féile competitions, John West has focused on encouraging children to participate in Gaelic Games while emphasising the importance natural protein plays in fuelling a young athlete.

To keep underage players sharp without competition, inter-county stars and John West Féile Ambassadors, Dan Morrissey, Limerick (hurling); Sarah Dervan, Galway (camogie); Michael Murphy, Donegal (gaelic football) and Niamh Collins, Dublin (ladies football) have each recorded coaching videos for the John West Ireland Facebook page, where the Blessington video can also be viewed.

“Winning was a wonderful surprise,” said Jess Brennan of Blessington Ladies. “We are all absolutely delighted.

“We were devastated not return to John West Féile na nÓg this year after working hard to prepare, so this is a real boost.”

According to GAA Sponsorship and Commercial Manager, Diarmaid Murphy, “John West’s continued support of the Féile competitions shows how its relationship with the competition is very much a partnership as opposed to just a sponsorship.”