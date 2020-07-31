Lough Dan remains closed

Following weeks of antisocial behaviour, excessive littering and unauthorised camping at Lough Dan and the Inchavore Valley, access has now been closed.

In acknowledgement of the responsible recreational visitors the area attracts, access to Kanturk remains open.

This situation will be reviewed on a monthly basis beginning in mid August.

This announcement follows a number of clean up operations to tackle the significant volumes of discarded tents, sleeping bags, bottles, cans, food items, wet wipes and other camping material that accumulate on a weekly basis. Damage to trees and vegetation is also evident.

Visitors to Glenmalure are also being reminded that the Wicklow County Council Environmental Officer and Gardai will be monitoring the area over the Bank Holiday week-end.