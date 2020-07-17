fbpx

Man’s backpack contained over 20k in drugs

A man in his 30’s is being detained at Bray Garda station following the recovery of a stolen vehicle and a large quantity of drugs in the town on Thursday.

Gardaí identified the jeep which had been reported stolen outside a residence on the Boghall Road.

A man was later observed running from the property with a backpack.

He was arrested and backpack was found to contain subject to analysis, approximately €7,000 of suspected cocaine, approximately €3,410 of suspected cannabis, and approximately €20,540 of suspected Alprazolam and Diazepam tablets.

€8,810 in cash was also seized and the key to the stolen jeep was recovered.

