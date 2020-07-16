New Disability Bray website goes live

A brand new updated version of the Disability Bray website www.disabilitybray.ie has been launched recently by Bray Area Partnership.

Disability Bray is a community website with information and listings on all areas of disability. The site has a focus on the Bray and North Wicklow areas, and so has lots of information on local supports and services, but much of the information listed is also of relevance to anybody living anywhere in Ireland.

There are eight main information sections on Disability Bray: Education and Training, Work, Getting Around, Housing, Health and Wellbeing, Recreation and Social, Supports and Services, and Finance. Under each are sub-sections with local and national information, contacts, supports, services and resources.

There are also News and Events sections and anybody with disability-related local community news or events is invited to submit them for inclusion on the site.

“We’re thrilled to see the new updated site go live”, says Michelle Rogers, Communications Officer at Bray Area Partnership. “It looks amazing and is packed with useful information – we’re really grateful to the team at Absolute in Bray for the brilliant design and also their endless patience through the whole process!”

The new Disability Bray website could not have been created without the support of member organisations of the Partnership’s Disability Network, who gave input from their members and service-users on what they would like to see on the site.

Thanks are also due to Wicklow County Council for the initial funding for the website and to the Partnership’s Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), which resources staff time for the development and ongoing administration of the website.

To find out more see www.disabilitybray.ie.