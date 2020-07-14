New Éire Lottery launches & Irish charities welcome this new funding stream

Launching today, The Éire Lottery is a new registered charity initiative that will bring a much needed financial boost to charities who have found their revenue streams devastated by as much as 35% over the past 4 months.

It couldn’t be simpler!

PLAY: Register online www.EireLottery.ie with your Eircode

GIVE: Buy a ticket for only €3 to support brilliant Irish charities

WIN: Win up to €25,000 every month

With the operational costs sponsored, All of the funds raised by Éire Lottery (after prizes) will be distributed directly to charities.

The charities include Threshold Ireland, The Irish Hospice Foundation, The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and The Marie Keating Foundation. Each of these charities have continued to deliver vital front-line services to those most in need over the past 4 months, despite experiencing an enormous loss of income.

A unique bonus for consumers, if you win the 1st prize, Éire Lottery ask you pick your own favourite charity & will give another €1,000 directly to that Charity – it’s called the Winner’s Choice Charity.

Welcoming this new initiative, here is what some of the charities have to say:

“This year our biggest fundraising events have been cancelled or face huge uncertainty: Éire Lottery is helping IHF to fundraise in these very tough times, to make a difference for adults, children, and families facing end of life and bereavement.”

Helen McVeigh, Irish Hospice Foundation

“We are facing a projected shortfall this year of €500,000 due to COVID-19 but we must continue to provide our vital home nursing care for the 340 young children with complex medical conditions under our wing, including end of life support. We are lucky to be a charity partner with Éire Lottery and the monies raised will make a big difference to the families we support. Thank you.”

Carmel Doyle, CEO, Jack & Jill

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to cancel all of our fundraising events, which has had a devastating effect on our income. We look forward to working with everyone in the Éire Lottery, and with their help we can continue to provide our vital cancer support services and promote the importance of early detection and prevention of cancer.”

Linda Keating, Director of Fundraising, Marie Keating Foundation

“So far this year, and as a result of the Covid-19 crisis we have already supported over 5,700 families at risk of losing their home. This is an increase of 30% on 2019. And home has never been so vital as we emerge from the Covid-19 Crisis in Ireland. In this unique emergency, we are delighted and honoured to join Éire Lottery.”

John-Mark McCafferty, Chief Executive, Threshold.

SO sign up and spread the word! PLAY WITH PURPOSE at EireLottery.ie

www.EireLottery.ie |#Eirelottery | @EireLottery | Facebook: Éire Lottery | #PlayWithPurpose