Newcastle Aerodrome welcome Red Bull Matadors

All of at Newcastle Aerodrome were delighted to be able to lend their support to yesterday’s formal salute to our frontline workers over Dublin Bay by the Red Bull Matadors.

Both planes arrived into Newcastle at approx. 12.00pm; they were welcomed by former Chairman of Wicklow County Council, Councillor Tom Fortune and the Chairman of Blood Bikes East, Felim Mac Criosta.

Following refuelling, clearances etc, the planes departed North to do the amazing salute to frontline workers over Dublin Bay.

Speaking after the visit:

John Nugent Chief Flight Officer of Newcastle Aerodrome said,

We were over the moon to be able to contribute in some small way to provide the logistical support needed for this event to take place. Being a member of blood bikes east, it was a personal honour to be able to be involved in this salute to all of our frontline workers nationwide.

