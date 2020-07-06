fbpx

No deaths and 4 new cases of Coronvirus conformed

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

As of midnight Sunday 5 July, the HPSC has been notified of 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 141.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Please contact us for use of this image