No deaths and 4 new cases of Coronvirus conformed

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

As of midnight Sunday 5 July, the HPSC has been notified of 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 141.