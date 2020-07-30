No swim notice for Clogga beach and Wicklow Harbour

Bathers are advised not to swim at Wicklow Harbour Lifeboat/Sailing Club Area due to an increase in the levels of bacteria found in sea water sample taken on Monday 27th July 2020.

The bathing water at the Wicklow Harbour Lifeguard Area is unaffected by this restriction.

Repeat samples were taken on Wednesday 29th and results are expected on Friday 31st July 2020.

In Arklow bathing is prohibited at Clogga Beach due to high number of bacteria in bathing water.

Bathing water inspections continue and results of further testing will be available on Friday 31st July 2020.