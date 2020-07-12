fbpx

Search to take place on Monday morning for missing Gorey woman

A search for missing Gorey woman Deirdre Redmond (50) will be taking place tomorrow morning at 7.30 am Mondau July 13, meeting at the Official Naomh Éanna GAA Complex, Clonattin, Gorey.

The Redmond family are concerned for Deirdre’s safety, and the Gardaí released the following appeal today: Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 50-year-old Deirdre Redmond who is missing in the Gorey area of Co Wexford.Deirdre has short red/dark hair, is approximately 5ft 6” in height and of slim build.

When last seen she was wearing a purple top and dark jeans. She was last seen leaving her house in Gorey at approximately 2pm on Saturday, 11th July 2020.

Her family are concerned for her well-being and have sought Garda assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053–9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

