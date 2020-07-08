fbpx

Second day of no deaths but 11 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

For the second day there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,738*. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 deaths. The figure of 1,738 reflects this.)

As of midnight Tuesday 7 July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,542* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,542 confirmed cases reflects this.)

