Shop Local – Support Wicklow video is launched

The Shop Local – Support Wicklow campaign aims to spotlight the many great businesses on offer in Wicklow Town and to help keep the community thriving in the aftermath of covid-19.

The Wicklow Town Team today launched a video in aid of the Shop Local – Support Wicklow campaign, which is being spearheaded by them as well as the Wicklow Municipal District, Wicklow County Council, and the Wicklow Chamber of Commerce.

Shop Local – Support Wicklow Our community is the heart of our town, and our local businesses are what keeps us full of heart. Shop local and support Wicklow. This video is brought to you by Wicklow Town Team, Wicklow County Council, Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce, and Wicklow Municipal District. #shoplocal #supportwicklow #wicklowtown #mywicklow #irelandsancienteast Posted by Wicklow Town on Monday, July 13, 2020

Wicklow Town is host to many shops, restaurants, cafes, and services, all of which makes the town a unique experience in itself, and you can view a directory of them all here on wicklowtown.ie.