Shop Local – Support Wicklow video is launched

The Shop Local – Support Wicklow campaign aims to spotlight the many great businesses on offer in Wicklow Town and to help keep the community thriving in the aftermath of covid-19.
The Wicklow Town Team today launched a video in aid of the Shop Local – Support Wicklow campaign, which is being spearheaded by them as well as the Wicklow Municipal District, Wicklow County Council, and the Wicklow Chamber of Commerce.
Wicklow Town is host to many shops, restaurants, cafes, and services, all of which makes the town a unique experience in itself, and you can view a directory of them all here on wicklowtown.ie.