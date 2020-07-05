Take care when out today

Both motorists and pedestrians are being urge to take care when out this afternoon due to unseasonable high winds.

Motorists should watch out for branches and debris.

Members of the public who are out walking are reminded to keep clear of cliffs, piers and coastal areas.

County Wicklow was included in the Status Yellow Wind warning which was issued this morning and is valid until 6.pm this evening

MET Eireann predict Westerly winds will reach wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h associated with any thundery downpours. Some disruption may occur.