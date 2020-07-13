Wear face coverings on public transport – Harris

People should wear face coverings when travelling on public transport in to protect themselves and others from Covid-19, Wicklow Minister Simon Harris TD has said.

Minister Simon Harris said:

“The mandatory wearing of face covering on public transport has now come into force under the Health Act

The regulations, which come into effect from June 13, provide that members of the public shall not, without reasonable excuse, travel by public transport without wearing a face covering.

Where a passenger is not wearing a face covering, a relevant person under the regulations may request the passenger to wear a face covering, refuse the passenger entry to the public transport vehicle, or may request the passenger to alight from the vehicle.

“A passenger must comply with these requests or will be met with a refusal of entry. Failure to comply is an offence.

“The people of Ireland have done so well in following public health advice since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and we have managed to flatten the curve thanks to our combined efforts.

“But we must continue to remain vigilant and to protect ourselves and our communities in Wicklow by continuing to follow public health advice and doing simple things that will make the difference between us keeping the virus suppressed or going backwards.

Minister Harris went on to outline the categories of people who are exempt from the mandatory requirement for wearing a face mask:

“The regulations for the mandatory wearing of a face covering on public transport do not apply to children under the age of 13. Reasonable excuse where a face covering cannot be worn includes where a person;

cannot put one on, wear or remove a face covering because of any physical or mental illness, impairment or disability or without severe distress

needs to communicate with another person who has difficulties communicating

removes the face covering to provide emergency assistance or to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person

removes the face covering to take medication

As of today Monday the 13th of July it could be a €2,500 fine or six months in prison for commuters not wearing a mask on bus or train.