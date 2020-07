The rare Sowerby’s Beaked Whale that arrived in Wicklow Harbour has died.

Speaking to RTE News the Chief Executive of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said the whale may have suffered an acoustic trauma, this could have led to him losing the ability to navigate and getting lost along the east coast.

The Whale is normally found in deep waters, it is expected a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

(Pic. Ceaneacht O Hoctun)