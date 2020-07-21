Whitmore welcomes good news on North Wicklow Educate Together School

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, has welcomed news today that there has been progress made in relation to the North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School (NWETSS) in Bray, and that work is likely to commence on site in the coming days.

Whitmore had raised the issue of delays in securing accommodation for the school with the Minister for Education in the Dail last week. At the time, the school was mid-move to their new accommodation in Ravenswell, Bray but refurbishment work had yet to commence on the school, and there were serious delays in contractors getting onsite due to issues in getting a licence for the works to commence.

Whitmore said “I have just received confirmation from the Department of Education that the licence agreement between the Department and Religious Sisters of Charity to use the former St Philomena’s Primary School, Ravenswell, Bray for NWETSS has been finalised, and that the Department is in the final stages of signing the contract with the preferred contractor to undertake refurbishment works in this building.

Whitmore continued “The Department have stated that the contractor should commence on site in the coming days and that they will continue its engagement with the patron relating to these works to ensure that contingency arrangements are in place where necessary.

“Whilst it is very welcome that there is now some movement on the matter, there are serious questions to be asked as to how such delays were allowed to occur. It will also be important to keep in mind that, as Ravenswell is only intended to be a temporary stop-gap for the school, they still need to secure a permanent site and I will work with the school, and the Department on this issue going forward.: