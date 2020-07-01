Wicklow County Council Covid-19 innovations highlighted on “Your Council Day”

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council welcomes you all to #YourCouncilDay here in #Wicklow. Join in and share your stories using #YourCouncilDay @LAsIreland @BrayTCouncil @WicklowLibs @FireWicklow @Wicklow_News Posted by Wicklow County Council on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Wicklow County Council and the innovative work carried out during the COVID-19 crisis will be highlighted as part of Your Council Day today (Wednesday, July 1st).

Across social media, #YourCouncilDay will showcase numerous heroes who have made a difference in supporting their communities through the vital work carried out by councils in Wicklow and across the country during Lockdown.

Local authorities will also provide a “behind the scenes” look at a typical day in the Council and highlight all the services councils and their dedicated employees provide.

Social media users throughout the community are also asked to post their experiences of council initiatives using the hashtag #YourCouncilDay.

A report carried out by the Local Government Management Agency has revealed the local authority sector devised 216 separate ideas to meet challenges presented by COVID-19.

In 38 per cent of these cases, structures did not previously exist and were specifically set up to deliver COVID-19 services on a short-term basis.

“The current crisis has highlighted the true nature of public service in communities across the country,” said Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council.

“Faced with the challenge of social distancing, and with many of their own staff working from home, local authorities brought novel solutions to the complex problems posed by the new realities of lockdown.

“Wicklow County Council, like all local authorities established a Community Response Forum to co-ordinate a multi-agency response to deliver supports to those who need it while Covid-19 restrictions were in force.

“Councils moved to support those faced with isolation, activating befriending services with regular phone calls, starting local radio shows and organising book and even musical instrument deliveries to combat loneliness.

“We have seen live-streamed storytelling, virtual Zoom book clubs and online choirs supporting community spirits through dark days,” he said.

Follow @Wicklowcoco on twitter #YourCouncilDay to find out what is happening in Wicklow during Your Council Day.

More information on the innovations taken by local authorities during COVID-19 is available in an overview report produced by the LGMA available to download here.

