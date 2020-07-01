Wicklow included in latest MET Eireann Rain Warning

As if we haven’t seen enough rain already today, Wicklow has been included in the latest weather warning issued by MET Eireann this evening.

The warning was issued at 8pm is valid until 2am on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain, thunder and flooding is predicted.

Forecast for tomorrow

Cloudy to start on Thursday with patchy rain, then drier, brighter conditions developing through the morning. Dry with sunny spells for much of the day, just a chance of a light shower along the coast. Afternoon highs of 16 to 19 degrees and feeling warm in sunshine. Winds will be light westerly. High cloud will increase from the west later in the day.