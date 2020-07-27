Wicklow marketing agency are seeking an experienced Digital Account Manager

Based in Wicklow, In Good Company are an award-winning digital marketing agency that are seeking to make the key appointment of an experienced Digital Account Manager.

You can view their website here.

Responsibilities

> Assist in the effective cross-functional interaction within the agency to deliver client success.

> Prioritise and manage clients’ expectations.

> Have a full understanding of clients’ needs and business objectives.

> Develop relationships with key influencers within client companies.

> Lead in the creation of client digital marketing strategies.

> Deliver high performing digital marketing campaigns.

> Have a strong understanding of SEO, PPC, Video, Social etc.

> Participate in client meetings, presentations, and communications.

> Analyse campaign results and carrying out optimisation if needed.

> Compile reports as required.

Requirements

You will have a minimum of three years digital marketing experience and will hold a relevant third level qualification.

Digital native, expertise in digital channels such as PPC, SEO, Content, Social etc.

Excellent presentation, communication and negotiation skills, with experience liaising with clients at senior level.

A thorough understanding of how digital fits into and complements general marketing strategies.

Experience participating in new business pitches.

Excellent organisational and time management skills with strong attention to detail.

Experience in working professionally with Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Permanent full-time, competitive salary, and option to work remotely. Interested candidates should forward their CV to josh@goodco.ie.